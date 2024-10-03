Farooq posted as DC Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary, sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab,

has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Bahawalpur with

immediate effect.

A notificaiton, issued by the Services and General Administration, said: “ Farhan Farooq (PAS/BS-19),

Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Punjab, is hereby transferred

and posted as deputy commissioner, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect vice Mr Zaheer Anwar (PMS/BS-18) transferred.

Meanwhile, the official sources said Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa had been

transferred and posted as additional secretary, Planning and Development, with immediate effect.