Open Menu

Farooq Posted As DC Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Farooq posted as DC Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary, sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab,

has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Bahawalpur with

immediate effect.

A notificaiton, issued by the Services and General Administration, said: “ Farhan Farooq (PAS/BS-19),

Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Punjab, is hereby transferred

and posted as deputy commissioner, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect vice Mr Zaheer Anwar (PMS/BS-18) transferred.

Meanwhile, the official sources said Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa had been

transferred and posted as additional secretary, Planning and Development, with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

2 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

11 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

11 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

11 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

11 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

11 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

11 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

11 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

11 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

11 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan