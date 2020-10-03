Farooq Qaiser attends 'Kuch Yaadain, Kuch Batain' session as guest speaker

Renowned author and intellectual Farooq Qaiser was the guest speaker at an event, organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), under its literary and cultural series 'Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain', here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned author and intellectual Farooq Qaiser was the guest speaker at an event, organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), under its literary and cultural series 'Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain', here on Saturday.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Chairperson board of Governors Muneeza Hashmi said that Farooq Qaiser introduced new dimensions in his field. He worked hard to make society beautiful, and the youth should learn from his work, she added.

Programme host Sumera Khalil raised different interesting questions which were appreciated by the audience.

Farooq Qaiser said: "I am doing my best to promote my art among the youth. I strive to make the younger generation aware of the vastness of this field," he added.

Talking to the audience on Alhamra's live show on Facebook, Farooq Qaiser said that it was a true fortune to meet a good teacher in life.

About the role of Uncle Sargam, he said that he created that role for his teacher, Qaiser mentioned that Saleema Hashmi took him to tv screen where his work was very much appreciated,