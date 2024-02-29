Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned India’s ban on Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) in IIOJK, and charges against Abdul Hameed Lone under Unlawful Activities Act and digital surveillance of people across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Senior APHC-AJK leader also condemned the fabricated cases against Sarjan Barkati, confiscation of properties and houses of civilians in Ganderbal and Kupwara, a news release said.

According to Rehmani, these actions are based on “fake cases” registered by the Indian police in the “occupied territory.”

Rehmani’s condemnation highlights broader concerns about the Indian government’s use of illlegal measures to suppress political dissent in Jammu and Kashmir.