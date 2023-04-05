Close
Farooq Rehmani Condemns Proposals For Religious Tourism And Corridor In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Farooq Rehmani condemns proposals for religious tourism and corridor in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of J&K People's Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on Wednesday strongly condemned proposals for religious tourism and corridor diplomacy along with the Line of Control ( LOC) in Azad Jammu & Kashmiri (AJK) and called for a campaign to secure the right of self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Rehmani called the proposals for religious tourism and corridor diplomacy farcical and misleading attempts at irresponsible politics. He warned that if implemented, the proposals for religious tourism and corridor diplomacy would be the last ceremonial nail in the body dispute of IIOJK.

He urged the government of IIOJK to adopt a resolution to the deteriorating human rights situation there. He also appealed to Pakistan to kick off an international campaign in the United Nations (UN) in that regard.

