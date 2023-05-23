UrduPoint.com

Farooq Rehmani Expresses Gratitude To Countries Not Participating In G-20 Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Farooq Rehmani expresses gratitude to countries not participating in G-20 summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Chairman Jammu & Kashmir People's Freedom League and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Oman, Indonesia, and Mexico for their high moral decision to not send their delegations in the G-20 summit held in Srinagar.

While thanking the embassies and missions of G-20 member countries, the chairman also requested to convey this message to the heads of state in their respective countries.

He said that the Indian Modi administration had demolished Kashmir's indigenous status through a ruthless demographic changing plan and implemented draconian laws that had kept thousands of people in jails.

He said that India was hoodwinking the world opinion and relevant UN resolutions by organizing a G-20 moot in the besieged city of Srinagar, where besides military and paratroopers, hundreds of rapid-force commandos had been brought to suppress any voice of dissent.

Rehmani told the G-20 countries who didn't register that after the dismembering of the State in 2019 and revoking all its special-status laws, India's activities in the name of tourism in Kashmir were meaningless and fake and already India not Kashmir was beneficiary of tourism in Kashmir.

Rehmani also appealed to other members of G-20 to think over the positive lines and boycott the moot, till India withdraws all its harsh laws, honors UN laws, and lifts all restrictions on Kashmiris to pave the way for multiple dialogues on the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

He cautioned against the consequences of secret surveillance groups around residential houses and large-scale arrests of people under fake criminal charges saying that the people of Kashmir were in great misery-unimaginable so far.

