Farooq Sattar Congratulates Ayaz Sadiq, Ghulam Mustafa
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Muhammad Farooq Sattar congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy of the National Assembly on Friday
On the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “On behalf of MQM-Pakistan, I congratulate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on being elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, respectively.
” He expressed the hope that the proceedings of the House would be conducted according to the constitution and law.
He further said that the country was currently facing various challenges, including economic issues and stressed the necessity for unity among political parties to navigate the country out of the current crisis. He highlighted that political stability was crucial for economic stability.
Sattar invited all political forces to join hands to combat poverty in the country.
