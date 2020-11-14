Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

MQM leader Farooq Sattar failed to reach a court for hearing of a case against him due to Covid-19 in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) MQM leader Farooq Sattar tested positive for Covid-19, the circles close to him revealed on Saturday.

The MQM leader was quarantined after contracting Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Farooq Sattar was due before a local court regarding a case but he could not turn up due to Covid-19.

Farooq Sattar visited Indus Hospital after he felt mild symptoms.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi had tested positive for Coronavirus.

He informed about his report on social media.

Sindh remained at the top in terms of cases of Covid-19 as compared to the rest of the parts of the country.

The reports said that 352, 296 confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of which 322, 414 people were recovered.

At least 7, 109 people have lost their lives so far in Pakistan.

Country was under second wave of Covid-19 and, therefore, NCOC asked people to strictly follow SOPs to contain spread of the virus.