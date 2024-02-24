- Home
- Pakistan
- Farooq Shaikhani lauds decision of Govt to get approval for construction work IP gas pipeline
Farooq Shaikhani Lauds Decision Of Govt To Get Approval For Construction Work IP Gas Pipeline
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has lauded the decision of the Government of Pakistan to get approval for construction work for the first phase of an 80-km segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline from the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE).
In a statement on Saturday, Farooq Shaikhani said that it was a historical decision which reflects a comprehensive strategy devised for fulfilling the increased energy requirements of the country.
HCSTSI president also appreciated the efforts of the Ministerial oversight committee (MOC) and the determination of the prime minister for the project.
He said that starting work on the pipeline would not ensure a better supply of gas only but would strengthen the preservation of energy besides playing a role in better projects for economic activities in Balochistan which would be a milestone in economic uplift.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops4 minutes ago
-
CJ SHC inaugurates video link system at central prison Hyderabad14 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seized large quantities of adulterated juices24 minutes ago
-
CM holds farewell meeting with beat reporters24 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt appoints 418 people on deceased quota in education department24 minutes ago
-
CM visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine34 minutes ago
-
MPA meets WAPDA officials, urged to solve uncalled load-shedding34 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch may help boost treatment for depression34 minutes ago
-
NHMP recover drugs44 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers held during raid54 minutes ago
-
Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results: Khuhro54 minutes ago
-
Ministry issues SRO for registration of biopesticides: Secretary Agriculture1 hour ago