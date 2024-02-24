Farooq Shaikhani lauds decision of Govt to get approval for construction work IP gas pipeline

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has lauded the decision of the Government of Pakistan to get approval for construction work for the first phase of an 80-km segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline from the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE).

In a statement on Saturday, Farooq Shaikhani said that it was a historical decision which reflects a comprehensive strategy devised for fulfilling the increased energy requirements of the country.

HCSTSI president also appreciated the efforts of the Ministerial oversight committee (MOC) and the determination of the prime minister for the project.

He said that starting work on the pipeline would not ensure a better supply of gas only but would strengthen the preservation of energy besides playing a role in better projects for economic activities in Balochistan which would be a milestone in economic uplift.