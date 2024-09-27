Farooq Shaikhani urges traders to file their annual returns as soon as possible

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has requested the Government of Pakistan to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns, which is currently set for September 30, 2024.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, HCSTSI President highlighted the severe challenges faced by the business community in submitting their returns on time due to the prevailing economic conditions and slow business activities.

In such circumstances, the deadline for filing returns should be extended to give relief to the business community.

Shaikhani appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Chairman of FBR, Rashid Mehmood Langrial, to consider the difficulties faced by traders and to announce at least a one-month extension for filing income tax returns.

This extension would provide relief to those traders who have been unable to file their returns so far, allowing them to fulfill their legal obligations.

He pointed out that such a step would also encourage more people to enter the tax net, benefiting the national exchequer.

APP/nsm