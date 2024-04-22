Open Menu

Farooq Urges IIOJK Youth To Draw Inspiration From Iqbal’s Message Of Khudi

Published April 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, commemorated the occasion of Iqbal Day by honoring the renowned poet and philosopher, Dr. Sir Muhammad Iqbal, affectionately known as the ‘Ballard of the East.’

According to Kashmir Media service, in his tribute, Farooq hailed Allama Iqbal as a visionary figure whose poetry ignited a sense of purpose and fervor among Muslims across the Indo-Pak subcontinent.

Farooq underscored Allama Iqbal’s profound impact on Kashmir’s struggles in the face of oppression and tyranny.

He emphasized that Iqbal’s philosophy transcends time, offering solutions to a myriad of contemporary social, political, and economic challenges.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s message of “Khudi” (selfhood) and equality, Farooq urged Kashmiri youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s teachings to unlock their full potential.

The homage paid by Farooq Abdullah to Allama Iqbal underscores the enduring legacy of the poet-philosopher and his profound influence on the cultural and intellectual landscape of Kashmir and beyond.

