Farooq Urges Unwavering Support For Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Former convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK, Muhammad Farooq on Wednesday urged Unwavering support for Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024)
Talking to APP, he said Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination, also acknowledged by the United Nations (UN) through multiple resolutions.
Rehmani stressed that this year's Solidarity Day should be viewed in the context of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ's) judgment on Palestine, highlighting Israel's actions in Gaza.
He pointed out that Pakistan has an opportunity to bring India's 30-year-old ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris to the ICJ.
Seizing this chance would shift the dynamics in favour of the oppressed Kashmiri population, holding India accountable before the international community.
