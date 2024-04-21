Farooque Shaikhani Underscores Pivotal Role Of Autobhan, Latifabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry underscores the pivotal role of Auto Bhan, Latifabad Hyderabad, in fostering vibrant commercial activities. As the bustling heart of Sindh's second-largest city, it serves as a beacon for economic growth in the region.
However, the current state of its infrastructure poses a significant challenge, impeding not only business operations but also disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. Urgent measures are imperative to revitalize this vital artery of commerce and ensure seamless connectivity for all.
Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani has drawn attention to a significant oversight in the design of the Auto Bhan sewage drain, where crucial features were neglected, leading to its current inefficiency.
Now, with water being directed into L.D One from both sides, further burdening its already strained capacity, urgent intervention is imperative.
The Chamber has proactively reached out to all relevant departments, proposing the construction of a new, state of the art pumping station along the Auto Bhan sewerage drain, adhering to international standards.
Additionally, they are suggested to encroach on the school boundary wall 30 to 35 fit by rolling back, facilitating this development.
The antiquated sewerage systems, incapable of handling the demands of the burgeoning population, necessitate the construction of modern pumping stations and sewers.
Furthermore, He said that in anticipation of heightened rainfall due to climate change, proactive planning and preventative measures are paramount, starting today to ensure the resilience of infrastructure in the face of future challenges.
Farooq Shaikhani revealed the proactive engagement of the HCSTSI in addressing the issues surrounding the sewerage system. Not only did they dispatch insightful letters to all pertinent authorities, but they also convened numerous meetings with the Caretaker Government, Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, WASA and with Municipal Officials.
During these discussions, assurances were given regarding the implementation of suggestions to enhance the efficiency of the sewerage channel. However, despite these efforts, the same ineffective approach persists.
Consequently, the Chamber reiterates the urgency of constructing a new pumping station to all relevant institutions. This, they emphasize, is essential to resolving the sewerage woes of Latifabad, Hyderabad, for the next two to three decades.
