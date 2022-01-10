Farrrukh congratulates Hafiz Farhat on appointment Advisor to CM punjab on Political Affairs

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 04:44 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrrukh Habib Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs
In a tweet, he said Hafiz Farhat was a founding member of Insaf Students Federation and an old party worker.
He expressed the hope that Hafiz Farhat would fulfill his responsibility with full enthusiasm and hard work.