Farrrukh congratulates Hafiz Farhat on appointment Advisor to CM punjab on Political Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrrukh Habib Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs.

In a tweet, he said Hafiz Farhat was a founding member of Insaf Students Federation and an old party worker.

He expressed the hope that Hafiz Farhat would fulfill his responsibility with full enthusiasm and hard work.