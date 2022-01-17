(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrrukh Habib Monday said that the article by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the establishment of State of Madina was the fundamental for every Muslim to follow.

In a tweet, he said these rules were setup for all times, for the betterment of an individual, a society and a nation.