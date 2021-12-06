Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two pilots during crash of Pakistan Army's helicopter at Siachin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two pilots during crash of Pakistan Army's helicopter at Siachin.

In his condolence message, he prayed for exalted ranks of martyred pilots in Jannah and paid tribute to Pakistan Army's martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country's borders.

"Our real heroes are those soldiers who are performing duties at Siachin sector," he added.