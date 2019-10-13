Farrukh advices JUI-F chief to avoid sabotaging Kashmir cause

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways and leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, Farrukh Habib on Sunday advised the chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause.

Talking to private news channel program, he said that present government would take action if any person found violating laws during the protest demonstration or sit-in being planned by JUI-F chief in the coming days.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman should refrain from challenging the writ of the government, he said adding that state would take action against the violators of the law.

In reply to a question he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had never launched a campaign against the price hike, inflation, unemployment or poverty observed during the tenures of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The JUI-F chief don't have concern with islam but he had concern with Islamabad, he added.

Farrukh Habib said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had never initiated any drive against poverty and unemployment.

He said Maulana's planning to move towards Islamabad was just to get personal benefits.