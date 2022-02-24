UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Appreciates Court Verdict For Death Sentence To Noor Mukadam Primary Suspect

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Farrukh appreciates court verdict for death sentence to Noor Mukadam primary suspect

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday appreciated the session court decision for sentencing primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday appreciated the session court decision for sentencing Primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

The minister in a tweet said court had set a precedent after giving exemplary punishment to the culprit.

He said other courts in the country should follow the same and conduct speedy trials of such cases to bring the culprits to justice.

Related Topics

Murder Same Court

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be reso ..

Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be resolved soon

28 seconds ago
 PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia ..

PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia: Fawad

29 seconds ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased ..

Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased by 8.8% in Q4 2021

34 seconds ago
 Engines giant Rolls-Royce back in profit, seeks CE ..

Engines giant Rolls-Royce back in profit, seeks CEO

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainians in 'Moscow on the Med' look on in horro ..

Ukrainians in 'Moscow on the Med' look on in horror

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>