Farrukh appreciates court verdict for death sentence to Noor Mukadam primary suspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday appreciated the session court decision for sentencing Primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

The minister in a tweet said court had set a precedent after giving exemplary punishment to the culprit.

He said other courts in the country should follow the same and conduct speedy trials of such cases to bring the culprits to justice.