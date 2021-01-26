Farrukh asks JUI-F chief to show money-trail of assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to show the money-trail of all his property and assets which he purchased from the foreign funding.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that now Maulana Fazalur Rehman cannot avoid hiding sources of his foreign funding as an application has been submitted in this regard with the commission.

He advised him to produce money-trail instead of playing the card of political victimization and holding agitation in front of ECP. "Actually all those political parties involved in foreign funding are united against the government for sake of NRO.",he remarked.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to explain his position on charges of leaders of his own party that he received foreign funding from Iraq and Libya."In this case it was he who only could respond the queries raised on his properties and assets which he purchased from such illegal money.

" Mr.Habib said that instead of hurling the allegations, Maulana Fazalur Rehman should come up with evidences to nullify the allegations of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherrani about his involvement in foreign funding.

Farrukh Habib said that there are proofs that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had purchased property in Dera Ismail Khan and Chak Shahzad from foreign funding while expenses on long-march were also managed from such money.

He said that now Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to submit all receipts and other details of foreign funding. He said for fulfillment of hidden agenda Maulana got money from foreign countries on which now PTI has submitted an application with ECP against him.

He said that PTI has already submitted all required details with the ECP on foreign funding case and expressed the hope that it will soon make any decision as per law.

He added after submitting report of scrutiny committee there will be open hearing in ECP on foreign funding case and that PTI has no objection on ECP's proceeding and its working on the case.