Farrukh asks Nawaz to return country, face trial in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday asked Nawaz Sharif to return home and face trial in corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder and fugitive by the country's court in corruption cases.

He said, Nawaz Sharif spoke lies and submitted fake medical reports to the government for fleeing the country just to escape jail.

Farrukh mentioned a recent protest lodged by a number of Pakistanis outside Nawaz Sharif's home in London, demanding the United Kingdom to take action against him.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a dead horse as the masses had completely rejected the politics of its leadership.