Farrukh Asks Nawaz To Return To Pakistan, Face Cases In Courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being a fugitive and absconder should come back to the country and face corruption charges in the courts.

Nawaz Sharif had deceived the whole nation and courts in the fake medical illness and did not visit any hospital in London for treatment besides enjoying luxurious life there, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds on visit visa and the United Kingdom (UK) home department had rejected his visa extension application.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had plundered the national exchequer during his tenures. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to recover the looted wealth in order to utilize it for the welfare and development of the country and masses, he added.

The courts and other national institutions were working independently in the country, he stated.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government was carrying out the accountability process against corrupts and looters across the board, without any discrimination.

