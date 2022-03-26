UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Asks Opposition Leader To Disclose Sources Of Illegal Accounts Before Public

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the Opposition leader to disclose the sources of illegal accounts before public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader was holding huge amount transferred by suspicious persons to his accounts. Shehbaz Sharif, he said could not provide evidence of illegal money found in his accounts. He said the PML-N leader had failed to submit proof of his TTs before courts.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI government would continue accountability process against the corrupt without discrimination. Commenting on public meeting called by PTI on March 27, he said a large number of people would gather in the Federal capital to support Prime Minister's policies made to eliminate corruption from the society.

To a question about no-confidence move, he said the Opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move because all the coalition partners are standing behind the PTI leadership.

