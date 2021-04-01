Farrukh asks opposition parties to submit foreign funding details with ECP

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Thursday asked the opposition parties to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Thursday asked the opposition parties to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons outside the ECP, he said now they had no further time to hide all such illegal sources.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for sources of their funds and expenses. As per Political Parties Act, he said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of the auditor.

Farrukh Habib said that it is a constitutional obligation on the parties to submit all details of party funding with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that both opposition parties - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were trying to hide their party accounts as they have no details of their donors.

He said that recent report of State Bank of Pakistan on funding of political parties has revealed that PPP and PML-N have committed crime through concealment of facts in the ECP.

He said PTI is the only political party which properly maintained its accounts and furnished details of its donors.