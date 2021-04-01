UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Asks Opposition Parties To Submit Foreign Funding Details With ECP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:04 PM

Farrukh asks opposition parties to submit foreign funding details with ECP

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Thursday asked the opposition parties to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Thursday asked the opposition parties to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons outside the ECP, he said now they had no further time to hide all such illegal sources.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for sources of their funds and expenses. As per Political Parties Act, he said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of the auditor.

Farrukh Habib said that it is a constitutional obligation on the parties to submit all details of party funding with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that both opposition parties - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were trying to hide their party accounts as they have no details of their donors.

He said that recent report of State Bank of Pakistan on funding of political parties has revealed that PPP and PML-N have committed crime through concealment of facts in the ECP.

He said PTI is the only political party which properly maintained its accounts and furnished details of its donors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

1 minute ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

1 minute ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

1 minute ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.