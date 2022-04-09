UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Asks Opposition To Accept Proposal Of In-camera NA Session On Lettergate Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an in-camera meeting of the National Assembly and summoning the then Pakistani Ambassador to the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an in-camera meeting of the National Assembly and summoning the then Pakistani Ambassador to the United States.

In a tweet, he asked the opposition to accept this proposal so that the facts about the lettergate should be examined.

