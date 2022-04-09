Farrukh asks opposition to accept proposal of in-camera NA session on lettergate issue

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an in-camera meeting of the National Assembly and summoning the then Pakistani Ambassador to the United States

In a tweet, he asked the opposition to accept this proposal so that the facts about the lettergate should be examined.