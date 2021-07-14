UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Asks Opposition To Submit Record Of Foreign Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Farrukh asks opposition to submit record of foreign funding

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that Opposition parties including PML-N and PPP should submit their record of foreign funding as both parties had their hidden accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that Opposition parties including PML-N and PPP should submit their record of foreign funding as both parties had their hidden accounts.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that an Applicant Akber Owais Baber had submitted the application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s scrutiny committee for true implementation of its recommendation about the foreign funding case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had showed its serious concern with the scrutiny committee regarding the foreign funding case, he added.

The minister said PTI had submitted its report with all proofs and called for an action against the opposition's hidden accounts.

The ECP was a constitutional institution and working independently without any political pressure in PTI tenure, he added.

Farrukh said PML-N and PPP did not submitted their records so far, adding, PML-N had not submitted its foreign funding report to the scrutiny committee since 2017.

Farrukh Habib said that public and private banks were offering Rs 250 billion loans due to the prudent policies of the government.

To a question, he said the government was facing many challenges when came into power including corruption, restoration the respect of institutions, crimes, law and order situation and others.

The government has taken concrete steps for the development of the country including pollution free environment schemes, health card, up-gradation of hospitals, green Balochistan schemes.

The government has offered interest free loans to farmers and small businessmen for the development and promotion of national economy.

The national economy had been put on right path, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan 2017 All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

32 minutes ago

Obamacare, Other Programs Enroll Over 2Mln With Ex ..

28 seconds ago

'Removal of Malala’s image,': Sherry Rehman scol ..

36 minutes ago

COAS appreciates Tajikistan's efforts

42 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

29 seconds ago

UAE Air Arabia, Armenian Interests Fund Agree to C ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.