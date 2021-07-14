Farrukh asks opposition to submit record of foreign funding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that Opposition parties including PML-N and PPP should submit their record of foreign funding as both parties had their hidden accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that Opposition parties including PML-N and PPP should submit their record of foreign funding as both parties had their hidden accounts.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that an Applicant Akber Owais Baber had submitted the application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s scrutiny committee for true implementation of its recommendation about the foreign funding case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had showed its serious concern with the scrutiny committee regarding the foreign funding case, he added.

The minister said PTI had submitted its report with all proofs and called for an action against the opposition's hidden accounts.

The ECP was a constitutional institution and working independently without any political pressure in PTI tenure, he added.

Farrukh said PML-N and PPP did not submitted their records so far, adding, PML-N had not submitted its foreign funding report to the scrutiny committee since 2017.

Farrukh Habib said that public and private banks were offering Rs 250 billion loans due to the prudent policies of the government.

To a question, he said the government was facing many challenges when came into power including corruption, restoration the respect of institutions, crimes, law and order situation and others.

The government has taken concrete steps for the development of the country including pollution free environment schemes, health card, up-gradation of hospitals, green Balochistan schemes.

The government has offered interest free loans to farmers and small businessmen for the development and promotion of national economy.

The national economy had been put on right path, he said.