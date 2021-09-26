Farrukh asks Shehbaz to bring absconding Nawaz back from London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to bring back his absconding elder brother Nawaz Sharif from London instead of criticizing the government.

"You are a guarantor of your brother and you helped him flee the country to reach London, so bring him back before criticizing the government," said the minister in a news statement while reacting to Shehbaz Sharif's anti-government remarks.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had no right to celebrate his party's victory in the cantonment boards' elections as the PML-N was completely wiped out from three provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh due to its poor performance.

The PML-N had been relegated to a region, he said while referring to political presence of the party's in Punjab.

It was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which took lead in the cantonment boards' elections, he said and asked Shehbaz to show some moral courage and accept his party's defeat in the election.

The minister said it had become a habit of the PML-N to single out rigging wherever they faced defeat, and termed those elections transparent where they emerged victorious.

He said all the elections held in the past under traditional way were marred by the rigging controversy; therefore, the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country.

Describing the EVMs as 'guarantor' of the transparent elections, he said opposition had every right to do politics, but they should help government reform the system by setting aside their personal interests.

He said those who dream to defeat the PTI in the last general election would face humiliated defeat in the next polls.

Those, who remained in the power in turn-by-turn, had looted the country 'ruthlessly', he said adding, they also went to the International Monetary Fund for the first time to borrow money.