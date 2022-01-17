Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday asked the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar, who "used to collect money and deposit it in his accounts."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday asked the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar, who "used to collect money and deposit it in his accounts."In a tweet, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President who claimed to be an honest man should dare to speak about his 'cash boy' Masroor Anwar.