Farrukh Asks Shehbaz To Face Accountability To Prove 'honesty

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Farrukh asks Shehbaz to face accountability to prove 'honesty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to face accountability at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prove his honesty.

"All the institutions in Pakistan are independent and working in accordance with the Constitution. If Shehbaz Sharif is honest then why is he afraid of presenting himself before the NAB," Farrukh said in a statement while reacting to PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's remarks.

He said, Sharif family, during the tenure of PML-N government, set new records of pressurizing the state institutions, laundering their dirty money and committing corrupt practices.

Their outcry was only meant to protect the money which they accumulated during their stint through a record corruption, he added.

The more corruption one did during the PML-N tenure, the more rewarding official position he used to get, Farrukh said while regretting over the most expensive agreements signed by the previous government in energy sector.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan waged a war against corrupt mafia as he strongly believed in rule of law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presented himself before the courts even when he was not in the power, he added.

He said the apex court had declared PM Imran righteous and honest after he submitted his money trail.

