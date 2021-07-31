UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Asks Sindh Govt To Follow National Decisions To Curb Coronavirus

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday asked the Sindh government to follow national decisions taken through the forum of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to curb coronavirus, instead of making unilateral decisions to impose lockdown in the province

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by doing bad governance in the Sindh had closed down the industries and deprived people of employment.

He said Sindh was having the lowest compliance of pandemic-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The representatives of power hungry Sindh government had nothing to do with the hardships of working class and labourers, he added.

