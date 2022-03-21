UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Asks Sindh Govt To Release PTI Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Farrukh asks Sindh govt to release PTI workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday deploring the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insanf workers in Sindh said it was their democratic right to hold protest peacefully.

In a statement, he asked the Pakistan People Party's government to immediately release the PTI workers who were exercising their democratic rights.

Creating hurdles in the way of peaceful protestors was "undemocratic", he said, regretting that the PPP, which claimed itself as a champion of democracy, could not tolerate the peaceful protest of the workers.

He said the illegal action of the police in Sindh had exposed the undemocratic attitude of the PPP.

Farrukh reminded the leadership of the PPP that their long-march which reached Islamabad from Karachi without any obstruction.

Lashing out at the Sindh police for arresting the PTI workers, he said the law and order in the Sindh would have improved if it had carried out such an operation against criminal elements.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will have to answer this undemocratic action by the Sindh police," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Pakistan People Party Law And Order Democracy Criminals From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN ch ..

World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN chief Antonio Guterres

10 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

11 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties un ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

11 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to ..

Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to Make Nationalists Release Civi ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>