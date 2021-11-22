UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Assails Maryam For Constantly Seeking Adjournments In Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:46 PM

Farrukh assails Maryam for constantly seeking adjournments in corruption case

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for using delaying tactics to avoid decision in her own appeal against her conviction in corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for using delaying tactics to avoid decision in her own appeal against her conviction in corruption case.

In a tweet, he said the PML-N leader had filed appeal in July 2018 against her conviction awarded by accountability court.

Three years and three months have been passed but she kept seeking adjournment in order.

Related Topics

Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz July 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Some 200 Illegal Migrants to Be Deported From Pola ..

Some 200 Illegal Migrants to Be Deported From Poland This Week - Border Guard

3 minutes ago
 EVMs to ensure transparent elections: Ziaullah Ban ..

EVMs to ensure transparent elections: Ziaullah Bangash

3 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago
 Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead': minis ..

Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead': minister

3 minutes ago
 Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sr ..

Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sri Lanka on 386

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-syst ..

COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies: report

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.