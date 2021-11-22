Farrukh assails Maryam for constantly seeking adjournments in corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for using delaying tactics to avoid decision in her own appeal against her conviction in corruption case.

In a tweet, he said the PML-N leader had filed appeal in July 2018 against her conviction awarded by accountability court.

Three years and three months have been passed but she kept seeking adjournment in order.