Farrukh Assails Maryam For Constantly Seeking Adjournments In Corruption Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:46 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for using delaying tactics to avoid decision in her own appeal against her conviction in corruption case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for using delaying tactics to avoid decision in her own appeal against her conviction in corruption case.
In a tweet, he said the PML-N leader had filed appeal in July 2018 against her conviction awarded by accountability court.
Three years and three months have been passed but she kept seeking adjournment in order.