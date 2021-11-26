Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Friday lashed out at senior journalist Najam Sethi for inciting violence, being an analyst, during a current affair programme on a private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Friday lashed out at senior journalist Najam Sethi for inciting violence, being an analyst, during a current affair programme on a private news channel.

"Najam Sethi while inciting vandalism, arson and violence in the name of journalism stands exposed," the minister wrote on his twitter account attaching the journalist's video clip in which he could be heard doing the same.

"Where on the earth, a journalist incites violence," he questioned, criticizing the journalist for committing such a despicable act of provocation.

"Is that the way to reform a society," he said and urged the media to hold such black sheep accountable.