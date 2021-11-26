UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Assails Sethi For Inciting Violence In Name Of Journalism

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:51 PM

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Friday lashed out at senior journalist Najam Sethi for inciting violence, being an analyst, during a current affair programme on a private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Friday lashed out at senior journalist Najam Sethi for inciting violence, being an analyst, during a current affair programme on a private news channel.

"Najam Sethi while inciting vandalism, arson and violence in the name of journalism stands exposed," the minister wrote on his twitter account attaching the journalist's video clip in which he could be heard doing the same.

"Where on the earth, a journalist incites violence," he questioned, criticizing the journalist for committing such a despicable act of provocation.

"Is that the way to reform a society," he said and urged the media to hold such black sheep accountable.

Related Topics

Najam Sethi Twitter Same Media

Recent Stories

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Luka ..

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

36 seconds ago
 SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through clim ..

SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using di ..

40 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas p ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas pressure issue on urgent basis

41 seconds ago
 New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslau ..

New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslaught

43 seconds ago
 UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting ..

UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing

6 minutes ago
 Belarus's Lukashenko visits migrant centre near Po ..

Belarus's Lukashenko visits migrant centre near Polish border

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.