Farrukh Blasts PPP For Not Providing Health Facilities In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:20 PM

Farrukh blasts PPP for not providing health facilities in Sindh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday strongly criticized the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for not providing health facilities to the people of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday strongly criticized the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for not providing health facilities to the people of Sindh. The PPP leaders had made tall claims for free medical services to the people of interior Sindh but on ground, there was nothing to present them, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave Pakistan for medical treatment in London, while former Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, always found requesting the government for enjoying health treatment from abroad.

Appreciating the policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had availed massive benefits from health cards issued by the provincial government of PTI.

"We are going to spend Rs 108 billion for improving road infrastructure in different areas of Punjab, " he said.

The PTI government is building eight mother care hospitals in Punjab, he added. He further stated that incumbent government was planning to set up 21 more universities in the provinces for promoting quality education.

