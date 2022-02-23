Farrukh chairs meeting regarding ISF restructuring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday held a meeting regarding restructuring of Insaf Students Federation (ISF).

The meeting considered various aspects related to the reorganization of ISF, a news release said.

The participants agreed on restoration of ISF constitution and reorganizing the federation in accordance with the constitution.

The committee unanimously appointed Muhammad Usman Gujjar as the head of the ISF Constitutional Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the constitution of organization empowers it, adding that like past, new faces would be brought into the ISF.

He said he would visit all the provinces for consultations on ISF restructuring.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Committee Neha Wasim, MNA Shahid Khattak, and MPA Arsalan Taj.