UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Chides PML-N Spokespersons On Getting Credit For PTI's Accomplishments

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Farrukh chides PML-N spokespersons on getting credit for PTI's accomplishments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday chided the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) spokespersons for giving credit to its leadership of the ruling party's accomplishments on the social media networking sites.

He was reacting to the PML-N's ongoing campaign on social media sites, launched with an intent to manipulate the netizens by dubbing major initiatives of the ruling party as of their own.

"By observing the way, the PML-N spokespersons made claims on the launch of every initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Health Card, it seems that tomorrow, it [PML-N] may start claiming that the light bulb was not invented by Thomas Edison, rather by Nawaz Sharif while sitting under the light of a lamp at Jati Umrah," he said, adding it could be a reason for the decline in his [Nawaz] platelets count.

He remarked sarcastically that the credit for the first screened film in a cinema also went to Shehbaz Sharif, who performed the historic feat despite his 'back pain'.

The other feathers in the PML-N's cap, he said, included its tactics to plunder the 'national kitty' with so-called nobility, making the institutions submissive and giving the colour of the Mughal dynasty to the Parliament.

nvd-mag

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Film And Movies Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Social Media May Muslim

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

35 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 hour ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.