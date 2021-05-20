ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday chided the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) spokespersons for giving credit to its leadership of the ruling party's accomplishments on the social media networking sites.

He was reacting to the PML-N's ongoing campaign on social media sites, launched with an intent to manipulate the netizens by dubbing major initiatives of the ruling party as of their own.

"By observing the way, the PML-N spokespersons made claims on the launch of every initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Health Card, it seems that tomorrow, it [PML-N] may start claiming that the light bulb was not invented by Thomas Edison, rather by Nawaz Sharif while sitting under the light of a lamp at Jati Umrah," he said, adding it could be a reason for the decline in his [Nawaz] platelets count.

He remarked sarcastically that the credit for the first screened film in a cinema also went to Shehbaz Sharif, who performed the historic feat despite his 'back pain'.

The other feathers in the PML-N's cap, he said, included its tactics to plunder the 'national kitty' with so-called nobility, making the institutions submissive and giving the colour of the Mughal dynasty to the Parliament.

nvd-mag