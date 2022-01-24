Farrukh condemns assassination of journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday strongly condemned the assassination of a private tv reporter Hasnain Shah.

In a message, he said Punjab government would soon bring the culprits behind the bars.

Farrukh prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.