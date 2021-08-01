UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Attack On Haleem Adil, Demands Immediate Arrest Of Assailants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday condemned attack on convoy of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at Nawabshah.

In a news statement, he called upon the Sindh police and administration to take note of the incident and ensure immediate arrest of the responsible persons.

Farrukh said if any relaxation was given to the responsible persons, then it would prove that the attackers were trained by the Sindh government.

He accused the Sindh government of targeting Haleem Adil constantly and said they were afraid of him as he (Haleem)used to expose their corruption in the province.

