Farrukh Condemns Attack On Shibli Faraz

Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Farrukh condemns attack on Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

In a tweet he asked the KPK government to take action against the culprits involved in stone pelting on the vehicle of Shibli Faraz.

He said that this culture of impatience must be stopped. Farrukh said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

