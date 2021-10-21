Farrukh condemns Bajaur mine blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday strongly condemned Bajaur mine blast which resulted in martyrdom of four FC and police personnel.

In a statement, Farrukh Habib saluted the officers of the security forces who sacrificed their lives for the defence of homeland.

"Our martyrs are our heroes and their sacrifices will not be in vain," the minister said.

Pakistan Armed Forces and security agencies, he said were committed to complete eradication of terrorism with the cooperation of the people.