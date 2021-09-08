UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Blast In North Waziristan

Wed 08th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday condemned the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan.

In a news release , he said such coward acts could not undermine our resolve against terrorism.

The minister said Pakistan Armed forces were determined to root out terrorism in the country.

He prayed for the departed soul of Pak Army soldiers who martyred during the incident and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families.

A terrorist was killed in a timely response by the security forces, he added.

