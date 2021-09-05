UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Forced Burial Of Late Geelani By Indian Forces, Registration Of Cases Against Bereaved Family

Farrukh condemns forced burial of late Geelani by Indian forces, registration of cases against bereaved family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday lashed out at the Modi's government for snatching and burying body of late veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani and then registering cases against his family by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Snatching and burying of Syed Ali Geelani's body by occupation forces and (then) registering cases against bereaved family is in fact a manifestation of Modi's government fascism and RSS mindset," the minister tweeted.

The Modi's government was the worst example of oppression and human rights violation, he added to his tweet.

