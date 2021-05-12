Farrukh condemns Israeli army attack on Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday strongly condemned the shameful act of Israeli army on Palestinians while offering prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The minister, in a tweet, said : "Palestinians are brave people.

However, the shameful act of Israeli Army to attack people while praying is highly condemnable." He appealed to the masses that they should keep those people [Palestinians] in their prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.