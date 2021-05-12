UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Condemns Israeli Army Attack On Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:51 AM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday strongly condemned the shameful act of Israeli army on Palestinians while offering prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The minister, in a tweet, said : "Palestinians are brave people.

However, the shameful act of Israeli Army to attack people while praying is highly condemnable." He appealed to the masses that they should keep those people [Palestinians] in their prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

More Stories From Pakistan

