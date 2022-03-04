UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Peshawar Mosque Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Farrukh condemns Peshawar mosque blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast inside a mosque at Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during the Friday prayers.

The Minister in a statement said terrorists were enemies of the country, nation, and islam. Those who had no sanctity of mosques have no right to claim themselves human beings.

He said Pakistan's armed forces and security institutions were determined to root-out terrorism in the country.

Farrukh said he was saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic incident and expressed condolences to the family of the victims. "The blood of martyrs will not go in vain," he remarked.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was providing the best possible medical care to the injured persons.

