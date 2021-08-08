Farrukh condemns Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has condemned the Quetta blast that occurred near a hotel on Sunday evening.

In a news release, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of the two police personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of injured.

He said security forces are working on the front line by risking their lives in the war on terror.

Terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice, he added.