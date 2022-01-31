UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Sindh Government For Failure To Protect Journalists

January 31, 2022

Farrukh condemns Sindh government for failure to protect journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday condemned the Sindh government for its failure to protect journalists.

In a tweet, the minister regretted that another journalist, Ghulam Murtaza, lost his life in the line of duty.

He asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to explain why the killers of journalists Ajay Lalwani and Aziz Memon had not been brought to book yet.

He said that due to apathy of the Sindh government, the incidents of killing of media persons in the province were not stopping.

