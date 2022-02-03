Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on army camps in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attacks on army camps in Panjgur and Noshki areas of Balochistan.

The minister appreciated the security forces for repulsing the terrorist attacks on security on forces' camps, said a statement issued here.

The cowardly acts of terrorists would be thwarted as the armed forces and the security forces were fully alert, Minister of State said.

The whole nation, he said, saluted those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyred army soldier in eternal peace.