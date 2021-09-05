Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on FC post in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday condemned terrorist attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post near Mastung Road, Quetta.

In a tweet, he expressed condolences with bereaved families and prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the martyrs.

He praised the security forces of Pakistan which did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for ensuring law and order across the country.

"[Security Forces] will continue to thwart cowardly acts of terrorists and their nefarious designs," he said while vowing for complete elimination of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan's remnants from the country.