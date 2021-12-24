Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on security forces post in Kech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces post in Kech District of Balochistan.

" Our real heroes are those who sacrificed their lives for national defense," the minister said adding security forces would continue the operation till the elimination of the last terrorist.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyred personnel in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to the loss with fortitude.