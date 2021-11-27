UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Terrorist Attacks In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a military check post in Datta Khel, an area of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a military check post in Datta Khel, an area of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, Farrukh Habib said the whole nation salutes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in defence of the motherland.

He said country's armed and security forces were committed to complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

He said he kept praying Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs high ranks in heaven.

