Farrukh condemns terrorist incident in Pasni Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday condemned the terrorist incident in which an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to target the security forces in Khuda Bux Bazaar near Pasni, Balochistan.

In a news release, he prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for Captain of Pakistan Army Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, who lost their lives in the attack and conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs.

He termed the use of IED by terrorists to target the troops a 'cowardly act'.

Farrukh praised the valiant security forces of the country for successfully neutralizing nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan hostile agencies.

"No one will be allowed to sabotage peace and prosperity of the country at any cost," he remarked.