UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Condemns Terrorist Incident In Pasni Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:09 PM

Farrukh condemns terrorist incident in Pasni Balochistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday condemned the terrorist incident in which an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to target the security forces in Khuda Bux Bazaar near Pasni, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday condemned the terrorist incident in which an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to target the security forces in Khuda Bux Bazaar near Pasni, Balochistan.

In a news release, he prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for Captain of Pakistan Army Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, who lost their lives in the attack and conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs.

He termed the use of IED by terrorists to target the troops a 'cowardly act'.

Farrukh praised the valiant security forces of the country for successfully neutralizing nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan hostile agencies.

"No one will be allowed to sabotage peace and prosperity of the country at any cost," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Pasni (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Flower faces Sri Lanka inquiry over virus bubble b ..

28 seconds ago

Mohammad Hafeez hopes to repeat last year's T20I s ..

2 minutes ago

Colombia Seizes 5.4 Tonnes of Cocaine Worth $185Ml ..

2 minutes ago

Woman killed in road accident

2 minutes ago

Taliban Propose to Limit Military Operations, Not ..

5 minutes ago

China threatens to ban unvaccinated adults from sc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.