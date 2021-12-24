UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Terrorists Attack In Kech

Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

Farrukh condemns terrorists attack in Kech

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on a security forces' check post in Kech District of Balochistan

" Our real heroes are those who sacrificed their lives for the national defense," the minister said, adding, security forces would continue the operation till the elimination of the last terrorist.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the martyred personnel in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

